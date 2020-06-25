Lethbridge Police are reminding the public to be wary of scam calls.

Earlier this week, a 69 year old woman received a fraudulent call claiming to be from STARS Lottery.

The caller notified the woman she had won a vehicle and large cash prize, but an $1,800 fee was required to pay the delivery cost of the vehicle.

Because the victim had previously purchased STARS tickets, she believed the call to be legitimate.

She later received another call from a separate source claiming to be a lawyer for the organization, once again asking for money.

The cash was sent via wire transfer and once the transaction was complete, the victim received a third call requesting an additional $15,000 to cover insurance.

No further cash was provided.

Police want to remind residents that legitimate organizations will never ask for payment in gift cards, pre-paid credit cards, or especially bitcoin.