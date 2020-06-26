Some good news for those wanting to take in some outdoor swimming this year.

The City of Lethbridge has decided Henderson Pool will open to the public after all, starting July 19th.

That of course is about a month later than normal.

Details are still being worked out regarding how the pool will open under new public health orders relating to COVID-19, but an update will be provided closer to opening day.

Talks had been going on in recent day as to whether it was even worth opening the pool this year.

Meanwhile, the west side spray park is reopening earlier than planned. The Gyro Spray Park behind Nicholas Sheran Arena is back in operation as of Saturday (June 27).

Signage is in place to indicate hours for use and washroom availability.

The City says visitors will need to bring their own hand sanitizer and maintain physical distancing from other users.