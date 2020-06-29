The City of Lethbridge is making residents and business owners aware that programmable, coloured lights on sofits must be properly installed and inspected.

Senior Electrical Inspector, Ken Forbes, says the City is aware of some local businesses installing those kinds of lights “incorrectly and unsafely,” adding that residents should be aware of what needs to be done in order to make the products safe.

Regulations that meet the Canadian Electrical Code include having a permit, having the lights installed by an electrical contractor with a City of Lethbridge licence, and having an approved electrical inspection report.

The City reminds residents and business owners that its Building Inspection Services department can help further clarify installation requirements or programmable, coloured outdoor lights.