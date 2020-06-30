Lethbridge City Council has unanimously passed a motion to investigate cutting city expenditures in this fall’s budget.

Councillors debated a motion Monday (June 29) put forward by Councillor Jeff Carlson.

City Manager Craig Dalton has been asked to look into and report back to Finance Committee in in the fall on the possibility of enacting a corporate-wide expense reduction of either 5 % or 10%.

Carlson told Council the City’s fiscal and budget environment right now is uncertain.

“We do need to be thoughtful,” Carlson said over the phone speaking to his fellow Councillors. “Starting now I think it gives us the opportunity to take that time to be thoughtful and perhaps reduce some expenses in case that flexibility is necessary. Once again this situation is evolving.”

Recent city-wide operational reviews have indicated some possible reductions to corporate expenses.

Mayor Chris Spearman also spoke in favour of having the City Manager look into this. “What would happen if it was a 5% cut (to city expenses), what would happen if it was a 10% cut? How would services be impacted? How could we offset some of the negative impact? I think this is an exercise we need to do.”

Lethbridge City Council is to receive a report back from Dalton on November 23rd.