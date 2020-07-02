Lethbridge City Council is hoping another resolution it plans to send off to the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association will get the green light.

Earlier this week, Councillors unanimously passed an Official Business Resolution put forward by Mayor Chris Spearman that the AUMA request the Alberta government implement a Home Renovation Tax Credit.

It would be for all types of home renos for a period between July 1st, 2020 and completed before December 31, 2021. So a span of 18 months.

Bridget Mearns with BILD Lethbridge says the local home builders association is encouraged by the support for the protection of homeowners, jobs and the economy with this resolution.

Mayor Spearman’s resolution states, among other things: “the COVID-19 pandemic has created the need for an unprecedented recovery effort, that following other economic recessions tax credits were instituted to help home owners undergoing home renovations, and that tax incentives stimulate economic activity.”

The resolution still has to be seconded by another municipality and be voted on by the AUMA at its Annual General Meeting in September.