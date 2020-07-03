Another significant increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases being reported in southern Alberta.

Of the province’s 57 additional cases confirmed Friday, 25 of them are in the South Zone of Alberta Health Services.

The County of Warner continues to be the hot spot, adding another 18 cases on Friday, on top of Thursday’s 20 cases, for a total of 39.

That municipality had only one reported case as of Tuesday, June 30.

Medicine Hat and Cypress County each added three new cases over the past day and Cardston County reported one new case on Friday.

According to the Government of Alberta’s website, South Country Village, a Designated Supportive Living facility in Medicine Hat, has now been classified as an outbreak location.

There were no additional deaths in the province over the past 24 hours and the number of total cases considered recovered still sits at around 91 per cent.

As announced Thursday by the province, COVID-19 numbers will no longer be updated over the weekend with an overview being provided on Mondays instead.