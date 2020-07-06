Alberta recording another 130 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The province released updated virus numbers Monday afternoon (July 6). A total of 91% of all cases in the province are now covered with over 487,000 tests conducted across the province since early March.

Over Saturday and Sunday, 15 of the newly confirmed cases province-wide are in AHS South Zone. That brings the total in this health region to 1,373.

The County of Warner has a few more cases as well since there was an outbreak last week. There are now 41 confirmed with all of them listed as active.

Meanwhile, Cardston County is up to 42 cases now and the MD of Taber with 12.

The City of Lethbridge with a few more cases as well, now up to 46 with 10 of those still active. Of those active cases: 5 are on the west side, 2 on the south side, and 3 in north Lethbridge.

The good news is no change in the death toll over the weekend. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta remains at 155.