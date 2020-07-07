A woman from Lethbridge is facing several charges after police in BC’s Elk Valley caught a person reportedly driving into oncoming traffic and swerving excessively.

Elk Valley RCMP and East Kootenay Traffic Services responded to three reports on Monday (July 7) of a person in a car driving erratically.

Mounties say officers eventually caught up with the woman and placed her under arrest.

She now faces a handful of charges including operating while impaired, dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

Police say luckily there were no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. The Lethbridge woman’s name has not been released.

(Story credit to 2DayFM, MyEastKootenayNow.com)