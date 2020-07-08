Environment Canada confirms that a brief, weak tornado did touch down a few kilometres north of Brooks, just after 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday (July 7).

Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings had been issued earlier Tuesday evening (July 7) for the County of Newell, and for some areas north and east of Calgary.

The weather office has given the twister a preliminary rating of EF0, and there are no reports of any damage.

Environment Canada says an investigation is underway to determine if any other tornado touchdowns can be confirmed, specifically near Tilley, Carstairs, Acme and Red Deer.

Meteorologists are asking people to send pictures of the funnel clouds and any damage they may have caused to the weather office.