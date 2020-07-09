Lethbridge Exhibition Park COO, Mike Warkentine speaking at the launch of the 2020 downtown market. Credit to Ex. Park on Twitter.

The 14th annual Downtown Lethbridge Farmers’ Market will return this summer, but not to its usual location.

This year, you’ll find the market on 2nd Avenue South, between 4th and 5th Streets in front of Urban Prairie Antiques and Java the Hut cafe.

Aside from a new location, this year’s market will adhere to strict social distancing guidelines.

The event is organized by Lethbridge Exhibition Park and the Downtown BRZ. They say health and safety of guests, vendors and staff are of the highest priority.

“We’re strongly committed to the revitalization efforts that are ongoing in our City’s core. The Farmers’ Market is one way we can contribute to this and provide some normalcy in a year that has been anything but” stated Exhibition Park Chief Operating Officer, Mike Warkentin.

Vendors will be required to submit a signed COVID-19 screening document prior to each week’s market. Both vendors and guests who self-diagnose or show any of the common symptoms for COVID-19 are required to not participate in Farmers’ Market activities until you have been given approval and appropriate documentation to do so by a medical professional.

The market will be open every Wednesday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm beginning July 22nd.