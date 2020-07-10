Two Lethbridge men have been arrested and charged after police recovered a stolen vehicle and trailer.

The LPS Crime Suppression Team pinned an SUV in parking lot along Mayor Magrath Drive after a citizen spotted her friend’s stolen vehicle and called police.

The vehicle has been reported in stolen from Coaldale and had been attached to a trailer.

As Lethbridge Police investigated further they discovered the trailer, containing life jackets and kayaks, had been recovered in Coalhurst.

The SUV also had a stolen licence plate.

Police say 23 year old Derek Schalk and 31 year old William Fick are accused in the incident.

Shalk is also charged with failing to comply with release conditions and driving an uninsured vehicle on the highway.