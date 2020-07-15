Parts of Galt Gardens are closed Wednesday morning (July 15) as Lethbridge Police investigate a sudden death there.

A woman’s body was found behind the Southern Alberta Art Gallery around 8:00 a.m., according to a statement from police. Officers are currently investigating the circumstances of the death, but note there’s no evidence to suggest foul play.

The Galt Gardens spray park will remain closed until further notice.

The rest of the park is open, but you’re asked to avoid the area.