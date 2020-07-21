A few very warm summer days this week prompting Environment Canada to issue a heat warning for parts of southern Alberta.

The weather office says temperatures will get into the low to mid 30’s and overnight lows in the mid-teens for some areas over the next few days.

The heat warning region covers Vulcan, Carmangay, Brooks, and Drumheller.

Temperatures are expected to moderate Thursday night with the risk of thunderstorms likely again for some regions.

Residents of and visitors to the warned regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.