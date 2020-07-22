An online petition has been launched asking for people to support making mask wearing in public mandatory in Lethbridge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petition on Change.org: Lethbridge Mask Petition is based on a bylaw which is currently in effect in Toronto.

It asks that Lethbridge City Council “impose temporary regulations requiring the wearing of masks or other face coverings within enclosed public spaces.”

In Alberta, mask wearing is not mandatory, but highly encouraged when people are out and about.

The same goes for the City of Lethbridge.

In Calgary meanwhile, City Council there made a decision on Tuesday, July 21 which mandates non-medical masks in some of Calgary’s public spaces.