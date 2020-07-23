Lethbridge Police are seeking witnesses in connection with a collision where a semi truck struck an overpass and then took off.

On Tuesday this week (July 21), between 7:00 and 8:00 pm, a semi truck carrying an oversized load collided with the overpass in the north bound lanes of Mayor Magrath Drive and Highway 3.

The collision caused significant damage to both the overpass and the load being carried.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.