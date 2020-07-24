A woman from the Blood Tribe is facing drug trafficking charges and is also accused of putting a child in harm’s way.

On Thursday, Blood Tribe Police and the RCMP Patrol Dog Services executed a search warrant at a home in Moses Lake where they found 10.5 grams of meth as well as crack cocaine, heroin, a scale and an airsoft handgun.

A nine-year old child was inside the home at the time.

Three people were arrested, but two were released without charges.

One woman has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and causing a child to be drug endangered.

Her name will not be released to protect the identity of the child.