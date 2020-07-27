A Heat WARNING has been issued for several areas of the province including Claresholm, Okotoks, Calgary, Vulcan, Brooks, Medicine Hat, Bow Island regions

Temperatures are on the rise in Alberta this week.

Temperatures reaching 29 degrees Celsius or higher with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius are expected for at least the next two days.

Residents of and visitors to the warned regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

(From Environment Canada)