Uriah Eagle Child. Photo courtesy of the Blood Tribe Police Service.

Blood Tribe Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

16 year old Uriah Eagle Child was last seen Friday, July 24th at the Blood Tribe Detox Centre.

Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful and police are concerned for his well-being.

He was wearing black and red shoes, black pants, and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Blood Tribe Police or Crime Stoppers.