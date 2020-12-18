LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization is warning of a possible scam artist.

This week, a senior receiving support services from the LSCO answered the door to a well-dressed man whom she allowed into her home.

The person told the woman he worked for the LSCO and then asked her questions about her health and well-being.

After a few minutes he left.

The LSCO says it does not employ anyone matching the description of the man who visited adding it is highly likely the person was gathering information on a vulnerable senior with plans to return.

Residents are asked to not let this person into their homes and to call 911 when it is safe to do so.