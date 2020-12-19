LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge is seeing a drop in both the active number of COVID-19 cases and an increase in recovered cases.

The latest update from province issued on Saturday (Dec. 19) shows an additional 8 cases in the City of Lethbridge. That brings the total cases in the city to 1,319 since the pandemic began. The good news in the active case count has fallen to 168 in this latest update.

You can see the latest and updated local number here: Lethbridge COVID-19 Numbers

The provincial numbers are listed below.

Cases in Alberta: