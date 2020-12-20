A Winter Storm WARNING has now been issued for areas in southwest Alberta.

This has been upgrades from a watch issued earlier Saturday.

The warning area includes Claresholm, Okotokss, Waterton, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek, Crownsest Pass.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

40 to 50 cm of snow is expected for portions of southwestern Alberta starting near mid day on Monday. The snow is expected to taper off by Tuesday evening.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.