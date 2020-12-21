LETHBRIDGE, AB – Some good news when it comes to local holiday check stops.

Lethbridge Police say no impaired drivers had to be taken off the roads this past weekend (Dec. 18-20) during their second check stop of this season’s campaign.

Officers didn’t even have to conduct any roadside breath samples.

LPS say traffic was lighter than usual, likely because of the mandatory COVID-19 health measures in place.

Police though are also hoping the lack of impaired charges is a sign the message is getting out and drivers are acting responsibly.

The check stop did result in one vehicle seizure and a suspended driver, four warrants, and five traffic tickets for violations including open liquor in a vehicle.