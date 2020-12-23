TABER, AB – A Medicine Hat man has been arrested after police in Taber found thousands of dollars in stolen property after trying to stop a vehicle which eventually ran into a ditch.

It happened late Monday night (Dec. 21), when Taber Police attempted to pull over a truck reported stolen from Redcliff. Police say the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and vaulted into a ditch before coming to a stop.

The two occupants ran away, however the female passenger was immediately apprehended. After a short search, the man driving the truck was also arrested.

A search of the vehicle revealed several thousand dollars worth of stolen property from the Redcliff and Medicine Hat areas.

The driver, 31 year old Shane Poole from Medicine Hat is facing a very long list of charges.

A 25 year old woman, also from Medicine Hat was charged Possession of Stolen Property.

Both will appear in court next month.