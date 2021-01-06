Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

After a gradual decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Lethbridge, there was a slight up tick on Wednesday.

There were 10 new cases reported over the past day and the number of active cases rose from 77 to 82.

Active cases still remain significantly lower than what we saw just one month ago when that number surpassed 220.

Alberta-wide, there were 1,123 new cases of COVID-19 with a provincial positivity rate of 7 percent.

The number of active cases in the province also rose slightly, by 39.

An additional 25 deaths were reported.

A total of 911 people are still in hospital and 141 of them are in the ICU.

