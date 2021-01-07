Lethbridge Police Officers on scene of a hit and run Jan. 5, 2021. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge Police have charged a 33 year old city man in connection with a vehicle hitting a pedestrian downtown.

It happened at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street South on Tuesday (Jan. 5).

A woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police had originally asked the public for assistance in locating the driver and vehicle involved.

The driver has been charged under the Traffic Safety Act with making a false statement; failing to provide required accident information; and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

He faces an automatic court appearance which is set for March.

His name has not been released.