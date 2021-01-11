LETHBRIDGE, AB – A woman from Calgary is facing charges accused of trying to return items to a Lethbridge business using fraudulent receipts.

Police were called out this past Saturday (Jan. 9) to a north side store. Security told LPS a woman was trying to bring back items with computer-generated forged receipts.

The suspect left without receiving anything in return, however she was arrested in a traffic stop nearby for breaching conditions.

Officers searched her vehicle and found a computer, printer, stolen receipt paper as well as more than $2,500 in cash and about 100 receipts from stores across the same business chain throughout southern and central Alberta.

35 year old Kristie Constantinoff is facing a list of charges including theft, fraud, breaching conditions, and possession of stolen property.

She will appear in court in February.