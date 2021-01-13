PINCHER CREEK, AB – A trial date has been set for a southern Alberta man charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Two pick-up trucks, one towing a holiday trailer, collided head-on just west of Cowley on the evening of Sept. 27, 2019.

A 57 year old female passenger of the truck-and-trailer unit was killed and the 60 year old male driver was taken to hospital.

The driver of the other pick-up truck took off on foot and was arrested several hours later at his home in Cowley.

In addition to dangerous driving causing death, 39 year old Luke Kessler was charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death, driving left of centre, and failing to hold a subsisting drivers licence.

He’ll go to trial July 15-16 in Pincher Creek Provincial Court.