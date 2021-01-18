LETHBRIDGE, AB – A 30 year old man has been arrested and charged in connection to two separate incidents that happened early Monday morning (Jan. 18)

Lethbridge Police say officers responded to a security alarm around 1:00 am at a business along 5th Street South. A door had been broken there, but no one was found inside.

About half an hour later, a robbery was reported at another business, this one on 13th Street North where a man walked behind the counter, hit the clerk several times, grabbed some cigarettes and ran.

The suspect was caught just a short time later and is now facing charges for both incidents.

Derek Smith, of no fixed address, is charged with robbery, theft, and failing to comply with probation orders.

At the time of the LPS news release Smith was still in custody waiting on a bail hearing.