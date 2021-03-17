GRANUM, AB – There is an ongoing situation in Granum Tuesday night which police are dealing with concerning a man barricaded in a home.

Fort Macleod RCMP say they are currently on scene in that community.

There is no threat to the public and sufficient police resources will remain in place to ensure public safety.

Mounties are confirming there is a male barricaded and possibly armed in a residence in Granum.

Traffic is currently being re-routed in the area.

An update will be provided when available.