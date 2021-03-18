EDMONTON, AB – A major ramp up in Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The government is now expanding the vaccination plan to 259 pharmacies in 107 communities across the province.

That includes 11 pharmacies in Lethbridge now approved to give shots.

Premier Jason Kenney says the number of participating pharmacies will continue to grow as more shots arrive, however he contends supply still remains an issue.

“We need the federal government to keep its word and actually deliver the doses they have confirmed,” stressed Kenney outside of an Edmonton pharmacy Thursday afternoon. “If, and this is a pretty big if, but if we get the vaccine supply we’ve been promised, we’ll eventually expand the immunizations across the province to include over 1,300 pharmacies.”

That’s on top of communities doctors giving vaccines and AHS clinics.

The Premier was adamant again that Alberta continues to be let down by the federal government on the vaccine supply front. He says the government is very much ready to keep giving the shots, we just need a constant supply.

Kenney is encouraging Albertans to please a book an appointment as soon as you can when you’re eligible at a nearby pharmacy which is giving the shots. A full list can be found on the Alberta Blue Cross website

Community pharmacies will end up being the largest provider of the vaccine to Albertans.