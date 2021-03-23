Fairmont Park in southern Lethbridge. Photo credit to City of Lethbridge.

LETHBRDIGE, AB – A number of temporary playground closures in the city over the next month or so.

Work has started on rubber resurfacing projects at five Lethbridge playgrounds which include Fairmont Park, Blue Fox Park, William Pearce Park, Lakeview Green Strip, and Henderson Park.

The existing surfaces are primarily pea gravel, except for Henderson which already needs a rubber surface replacement.

The playgrounds will be fenced off during construction and once the surface curing is complete, the fence will be removed and the playground will re-open.

The City of Lethbridge uses Alberta-sourced recycled tires for the new rubber surface areas. The work at all five parks is scheduled to be finished up by May 10th.

The current schedule, weather and construction crew permitting is as follows: