File photo. This is the handheld, rapid-testing device for COVID-19, which can confirm test results for the virus in less than one hour. Photo credit to Spartan Bioscience Inc.

CALGARY, AB – There is serious ramp up on the way when it comes to rapid testing for COVID-19 in this province.

The Alberta government is offering millions of free rapid testing kits to public, private, and not-for-profit employers and service providers.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says this will give businesses another tool for screening COVID cases early so we can break the chain of transmission.

To be eligible for the rapid testing kits, employers and service providers must submit a screening program plan to the province which must include:

protocols for administering the tests

the use of personal protective equipment

processes for reporting results and managing individuals who screen positive.

The government notes a health-care provider is required to oversee the organization’s screening program. However, the tests can be administered by a trained layperson, and self-administration is permissible under certain conditions.

Those businesses or service providers which get approved for the kits will have them provided free of charge.

Applications are available at this link: Alberta Rapid Testing