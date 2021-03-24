LETHBRIDGE, AB – A father and son are facing a long list of charges stemming from a stolen firearms investigation in Lethbridge.

Officers say the guns were taken from a safe at a home on the west side.

As part of the investigation, police searched a residence in the 200 block of Jerry Potts Boulevard West and found a handgun with ammunition.

The serial number on the gun had been defaced.

47 year old Kevin Eresman and 23 year old Gage Eresman have both been charged with multiple weapons offences including: unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of an unauthorized firearm with ammunition; possession of a firearm as a result of another Criminal Code offence; and altering, defacing or removing the serial number of a firearm.

They both remain in custody waiting for bail hearings.

Police say two additional stolen handguns have yet to be recovered.