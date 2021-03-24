LETHBRIDGE, AB – Alberta’s top doctor is not ruling out further restrictions if cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the province.

There were 692 new cases confirmed in the past day (data for Mar 23 released on Mar 24) and a record 202 of them were variants of concern.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says variants spread very quickly and in some countries, stricter measures have been needed to prevent strain on the health care system.

She says the next few weeks are going to be a measure of how we are collectively making choices to prevent virus spread, adding “if we are seeing the spread and the transmission of cases, in particular variant cases continuing to rise, it may be necessary to bring in additional restrictions.”

Variants of concern currently make up about 19-percent of all active cases in Alberta.

A bit of positive news in Lethbridge as the number of active cases on Mar 23 declined by 26 to 508.

There were 15 new cases in the city out of 48 total in the South Zone of Alberta Health Services.