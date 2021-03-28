Snowfall WARNING:

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected for Waterton, Pincher Creek, Crowsnest areas.

Snowfall, at times heavy, will begin tonight in southwest regions of Alberta. A total of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected before snow tapers off on Tuesday.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Snow Squall WATCH:

A cold front will bring pockets of intense snowfall and strong northwesterly winds to southern Alberta on Sunday night and Monday morning. For brief periods, snowfall and winds could combine to reduce visibilities to near zero.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for brief but intense bursts of heavy snow producing near zero visibilities.