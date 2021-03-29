LETHBRIDGE, AB – A fire on the west side of Lethbridge destroyed a home Sunday afternoon.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to the residential blaze along Trent Road West. Firefighters say heavy winds made the operation challenging but crews were able to prevent the spread to any adjacent property.

The home was a total loss with damage estimated at $300,000.

A fire investigation will be completed and the Red Cross is supporting the impacted residents.

The City is asking residents to use caution in the extreme weather. Strong winds and dry conditions are making the fire risks very high.