LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two Lethbridge schools are moving to online learning as of Monday, March 29 as COVID-19 has forced many staff and students to isolate.

In letters sent to parents/guardians, the Lethbridge School Division says a number of positive cases have been identified at Winston Churchill High School and Galbraith Elementary School as of late.

Because of the number of staff and students required to quarantine as per Alberta Health Services direction, the district says the schools are not able to adequately deliver educational programming in person in a safe and efficient manner.

The Lethbridge School Division says it’s consulted with the Ministry of Education about the need to move to Scenario 3 (at-home learning), and the plan has been approved by the Ministry.

At home learning at both schools will continue until Easter break.