LETHBRIDGE, AB – It’s always a sign here that spring is well underway.

The city’s yard waste recycling sites open up for the season starting Thursday, April 1st. The Waste and Recycling Centre’s extended hours also begin Thursday.

All the yard waste sites will be open between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm seven days a week.

Also note, that additional safety procedures are still place at every site to prevent transmission of COVID-19. City officials says site staff at each location have been trained and appropriate measures will be enforced at the Yard Waste and Waste & Recycling Centre sites to safely deliver these services to the community.

If you any questions you can call 3111 or log on to the City of Lethbridge website.