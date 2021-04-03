LETHBRIDGE, AB – A south side house fire is under investigation.

Lethbridge fire crews were call out Friday night (Apr. 2) at around 9:30 to a home on Beach Road South. When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke and flames on the side and back of the house.

Crews managed to quickly get the situation under control, but damage is said to be extensive. At this time, fire officials haven’t determined a cause and no dollar loss estimate either.

Fortunately, no one was injured. A total of 22 firefighters from four stations responded.