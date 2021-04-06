LETHBRIDGE, AB – An overloaded multi-plug outlet is said to be the origin of a south side house fire last weekend.

Twenty-two firefighters from four stations responded to the home at about 9:30pm last Friday along Beech Road South.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames on the side and back of the house but were able to get it under control quickly.

No injuries were reported but damage to the home is pegged at $350,000.

Investigators say the fire started in a bedroom and are reminding residents to follow proper guidelines for electrical outlets.

A small white dog also escaped the property during the fire and is still missing. You’re asked to call Lethbridge Animal Services at 403-320-4099 if you see or find her in the area.