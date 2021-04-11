Search and rescue and other emergency responders staged at the end of Highway 843. (Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com - Sam Borsato)

UPDATE: The boy has been found safe. Coaldale RCMP say he’s being taken to the hospital as a precaution after a lengthy exposure to the elements, but he’s otherwise unharmed.

ORIGINAL STORY

PICTURE BUTTE, AB – An extensive search is underway to find a five-year old boy who went missing near the Oldman River, just south of Picture Butte.

Coaldale RCMP say the boy was camping in the area with his family when he wandered away to play by the river.

Emergency crews responded just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday (Apr. 10), along Highway 843. RCMP, Picture Butte Fire Department and Lethbridge Search and Rescue resources have been actively searching since then.