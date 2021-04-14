LETHBRIDGE, AB – You’re being asked to provide feedback on a number of proposed capital projects in Lethbridge.

The City has launched an online capital budget tool allowing residents to explore and learn more about what’s planned.

You can also vote and make comments on specific projects.

The City of Lethbridge is currently in the process of deciding which projects will be a priority for the next ten years.

You can have your say and provide input here: Capital Budget Allocator. It will be available online until April 28th.

Information on the current and previous City of Lethbridge Capital Improvement Program is available at this following link: City of Lethbridge CIP