LETHBRIDGE, AB – A pair of sourthern Alberta cities have made Maclean’s list of the Best Communities in Which to Live and Work Remotely in 2021.

The magazine uses things like population, housing prices, property taxes, crime rates, amenities, and even weather when it comes to compiling these rankings.

The City of Brooks actually ranked in the top 10, coming in at number 9.

Medicine Hat was listed at 21.

You can read the full rankings report here: Canada’s Best Communities 2021

Maclean’s ranks a total of 415 communities across the country in this annual survey. This year though, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, working remotely was factored in. The publication says these revamped rankings assume remote work is here to stay in some form and asked where people should move to if they’re not tied to an office and a commute.

The City of Lethbridge was listed at 133 and Lethbridge County ranked at 234. Those are significant improvements from the 2019 rankings.

The highest listed Alberta city in which to live and work this year is Edmonton at number 5.