LETHBRIDGE, AB – Alberta Health Services says it’s working to alleviate long-line ups at rapid flow COVID-19 clinics in Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

Wednesday was the first day of expanded immunization capacity at the two sites and officials admit there were challenges but they have been identified and are being addressed.

AHS says everyone who booked an appointment will be vaccinated and more staff have been added at the clinics.

Signs have also been put up encouraging you to wait in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.

Some people have been arriving 30 to 60 minutes early resulting in lines forming.

AHS asks that everyone respect each other’s designated appointment time and help ensure everyone continues to follow Alberta’s public health guidance.