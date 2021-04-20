LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge Police are on the search for a teenage boy who’s been missing for nearly a month.

Dillon Morning Bird, 16, was last seen at his home in Lethbridge on March 24. Attempts to locate him since then have been unsuccessful and police say they’re concerned for his well-being.

There is reason to believe that he may be somewhere on the Blood Reserve.

Anyone with information on where Dillon might be is asked to contact Lethbridge Police or Crime Stoppers.