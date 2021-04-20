.357 Magnum seized by Lethbridge Police during the April 15th arrested. Photo credit to LPS.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two men from Edmonton are facing a number of charges after Lethbridge Police seized a loaded handgun.

It happened last Thursday, April 15th when officers were dispatched to a disturbance call on 20th Street North.

By the time police got there, the two suspects had left, but they ended being arrested after a short foot chase. One of the men unsuccessfully tried to take an officer’s pepper spray during a brief struggle.

Once the situation was under control, LPS found a loaded .357 Magnum revolver, some cocaine, and cash.

A 25 year old man, George Ishiekwene is facing five weapons charges while 23 year old Braudy Solano is accused of assaulting a police officer and uttering threats.

Both have been released to appear in court in May and June respectively.