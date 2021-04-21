The camp found on the north end of the Blood Reserve on April 17, 2021. Blood Tribe Police are looking for the owner of the flat deck trailer pictured in the top left corner. Photo credit to BTPS.

STANDOFF, AB – Two men have been charged with trespassing after being caught camping on the Blood Reserve.

The non-Nation members were removed last weekend and charged under the Blood Tribe Trespass Bylaw.

Police say an investigation is ongoing into their activities while on the reserve.

While breaking camp, a flat deck trailer was found which had a tampered vehicle identification number.

Blood Tribe Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of that trailer as well as information on why the two men were on reserve land.

Any non-Nation members must have a valid permit to be on Blood Tribe land with the exception of people driving through on the highway.