LETHBRIDGE COUNTY, AB – Some much-needed damper weather is good news across the region.

Lethbridge County has decided to lift its fire ban and replace it with a fire advisory instead.

That means burning is allowed once again within the county, however extreme caution is being urged given the fact it has been very dry for months and there is still a high risk of spread should a fire start.

Lethbridge County Reeve Lorne Hickey says residents should be vigilant and ensure you are burning responsibly. “Get a fire permit, ensure you have enough water on hand to extinguish your fire, and do not burn when the wind is blowing.”

Burning permits are again being issued on the County’s website.

Warmer and drier weather is expected again by early next week. If conditions significantly change again and further increase the risk of fire spread, the County may impose a fire ban at any time.