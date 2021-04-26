TABER, AB – The legendary Kesler rodeo bucking stock is now under new management by a family operating near Taber.

For more than 70 years, Greg and Judy Kesler’s animals have been competing across Canada and the United States. Both Keslers passed away within recent years, but their highly successful bloodlines were recently purchased by Rowland Brewin.

He bought all 325+ bucking horses and 75 bulls, which are now located on a stretch of land along the Oldman River. The animals were previously co-located between Alberta and Montana.

The Brewin family says in a statement that they’re committed to continuing and improving upon the stringent Kesler breeding program to produce only the best for the newly formed Legend Rodeo Stock brand.

With well-established superstar broncs like “Copper Cat” and bulls like “Devils Tower”, Legendary Rodeo Stock says it’s already in a great position to start bidding on rodeos.