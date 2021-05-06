LETHBRIDGE, AB – A strong showing from the 30 plus crowd on their first day of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.

Bookings opened up at 8:00 am Thursday for anyone born in 1991 or earlier.

In just five hours, more than 100,000 appointments had been made through the Alberta Health Services website.

That’s a very encouraging and staggering number that doesn’t account for appointments booked at pharmacies Thursday either.

Premier Jason Kenney took to social media to make note of the strong uptake.

By Monday, anyone 12 and older will be eligible for a first dose.